United Commty Fi Up 14.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UCFC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Commty Fi (NASDAQ:UCFC) on July 29th, 2019 at $10.07. In approximately 6 months, United Commty Fi has returned 14.26% as of today's recent price of $11.50.

Over the past year, United Commty Fi has traded in a range of $8.80 to $11.94 and is now at $11.58, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

United Community Financial Corp. is the holding company for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio and Butler Wick. The Banks attract deposits from the general public, originate a variety of loans, and provide investment advisory services. Home Savings operates in northern Ohio while Butler Wick operates in northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

