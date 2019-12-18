Unisys Corp Up 43.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UIS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) on October 29th, 2019 at $8.50. In approximately 2 months, Unisys Corp has returned 43.06% as of today's recent price of $12.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unisys Corp have traded between a low of $6.39 and a high of $15.16 and are now at $12.16, which is 90% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology consulting services. The Company offers data analytics, mobility, network, security, and outsourcing services. Unisys serves commercial, financial services, and government sectors globally.

