Unisys Corp Up 35.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UIS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) on October 29th, 2019 at $8.50. In approximately 3 months, Unisys Corp has returned 35.53% as of today's recent price of $11.52.

Over the past year, Unisys Corp has traded in a range of $6.39 to $15.16 and is now at $11.52, 80% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology consulting services. The Company offers data analytics, mobility, network, security, and outsourcing services. Unisys serves commercial, financial services, and government sectors globally.

