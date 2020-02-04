Unifirst Corp/Ma Shares Down 28.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UNF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) on February 24th, 2020 at $199.20. In approximately 1 month, Unifirst Corp/Ma has returned 28.90% as of today's recent price of $141.63.

Over the past year, Unifirst Corp/Ma has traded in a range of $121.89 to $217.90 and is now at $141.63, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 2.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

UniFirst Corporation of Massachusetts provides workplace uniforms and protective clothing. The Company employs team partners who serve customer locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe from various manufacturing, distribution, and customer service facilities.

