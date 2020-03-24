Unifi Inc Down 55.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UFI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) on March 5th, 2020 at $19.85. In approximately 3 weeks, Unifi Inc has returned 55.21% as of today's recent price of $8.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unifi Inc have traded between a low of $7.48 and a high of $27.85 and are now at $8.78, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Unifi, Inc. textures polyester and nylon filament fiber to produce polyester and nylon, dyed, and spandex yarns covered with nylon and polyester. The Company sells its products to knitters and weavers that produce fabrics for the apparel, automotive upholstery, hosiery, home furnishings, industrial, and other end use markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Unifi Inc.

Log in and add Unifi Inc (UFI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.