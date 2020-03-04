Under Armo-C Down 54.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) on February 11th, 2020 at $15.30. In approximately 2 months, Under Armo-C has returned 54.58% as of today's recent price of $6.95.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $6.79 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $6.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Under Armo-C.

