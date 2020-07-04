Umpqua Holdings Down 32.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UMPQ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on January 30th, 2020 at $17.01. In approximately 2 months, Umpqua Holdings has returned 32.84% as of today's recent price of $11.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Umpqua Holdings have traded between a low of $9.05 and a high of $18.94 and are now at $11.42, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is the holding company for Umpqua Bank, an Oregon state-chartered bank. Umpqua Bank is engaged primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. The Bank provides asset management, mortgage banking and other financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Umpqua Holdings.

Log in and add Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.