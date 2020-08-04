Umh Properties I Shares Down 33.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UMH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Umh Properties I (NYSE:UMH) on February 27th, 2020 at $15.27. In approximately 1 month, Umh Properties I has returned 33.84% as of today's recent price of $10.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Umh Properties I have traded between a low of $8.63 and a high of $16.64 and are now at $10.10, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust owns and operates manufactured home communities. UMH Properties serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Umh Properties I.

