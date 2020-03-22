Umb Financial Shares Down 33.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UMBF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Umb Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) on February 24th, 2020 at $65.45. In approximately 4 weeks, Umb Financial has returned 33.12% as of today's recent price of $43.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Umb Financial have traded between a low of $41.33 and a high of $71.97 and are now at $46.44, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 3.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

UMB Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company offering complete banking, asset management, health spending solutions, and related financial services to both individual and business customers nationwide. Its banking subsidiaries operate throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arizona.

