Ultragenyx Pharm Has Returned 36.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RARE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) on December 3rd, 2019 at $40.80. In approximately 2 months, Ultragenyx Pharm has returned 36.52% as of today's recent price of $55.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Ultragenyx Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.90 and a high of $91.34 and are now at $55.70, 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. provides biotechnology services. The Company develops therapeutics and sialic acid for treating metabolic, body myopathy, glucuronidase, and rare genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical conducts its business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ultragenyx Pharm shares.

Log in and add Ultragenyx Pharm (RARE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.