Ultragenyx Pharm Has Returned 21.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (RARE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) on March 25th, 2020 at $41.81. In approximately 2 weeks, Ultragenyx Pharm has returned 21.65% as of today's recent price of $50.86.

Ultragenyx Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.34 and a 52-week low of $31.99 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $52.78 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 0.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. provides biotechnology services. The Company develops therapeutics and sialic acid for treating metabolic, body myopathy, glucuronidase, and rare genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical conducts its business in the United States.

