MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Ultimate Softwar Has Returned 35.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ULTI)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:11am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultimate Softwar (NASDAQ:ULTI) on December 31st, 2018 at $244.68. In approximately 15 months, Ultimate Softwar has returned 35.43% as of today's recent price of $331.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Ultimate Softwar share prices have been bracketed by a low of $328.50 and a high of $331.41 and are now at $331.36, 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. designs, develops, and markets software solutions. The Company provides businesses with cloud-based functionality to manage the employment life cycle. Ultimate Software Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ultimate Softwar shares.

Log in and add Ultimate Softwar (ULTI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights ultimate softwar

Ticker(s): ULTI

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.