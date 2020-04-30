Ultimate Softwar Up 35.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ULTI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultimate Softwar (NASDAQ:ULTI) on December 31st, 2018 at $244.68. In approximately 16 months, Ultimate Softwar has returned 35.43% as of today's recent price of $331.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ultimate Softwar have traded between a low of $330.25 and a high of $331.41 and are now at $331.36, which is 0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. designs, develops, and markets software solutions. The Company provides businesses with cloud-based functionality to manage the employment life cycle. Ultimate Software Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ultimate Softwar shares.

Log in and add Ultimate Softwar (ULTI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.