Ulta Beauty Inc Shares Up 5.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ULTA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) on October 1st, 2019 at $260.13. In approximately 4 months, Ulta Beauty Inc has returned 5.32% as of today's recent price of $273.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc have traded between a low of $222.00 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $274.20, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates a chain of beauty stores. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin and hair care products, and salon services. Ulta Beauty serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ulta Beauty Inc shares.

Log in and add Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.