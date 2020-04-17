SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) on October 23rd, 2019 at $12.69. In approximately 6 months, United Insurance has returned 29.63% as of today's recent price of $8.93.

Over the past year, United Insurance has traded in a range of $7.16 to $16.53 and is now at $8.93, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 1.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Insurance Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, writes and services property and casualty insurance. United Insurance Holdings serves customers in the United States.

