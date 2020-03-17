Ugi Corp Shares Down 39.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UGI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) on October 16th, 2019 at $47.97. In approximately 5 months, Ugi Corp has returned 39.44% as of today's recent price of $29.05.

Ugi Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.49 and the current low of $26.44 and are currently at $29.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 2.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ugi Corp.

