Udr Inc Down 3.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UDR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) on November 7th, 2019 at $47.74. In approximately 2 months, Udr Inc has returned 3.38% as of today's recent price of $46.12.

Over the past year, Udr Inc has traded in a range of $38.18 to $50.61 and is now at $46.03, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities located nationwide.

