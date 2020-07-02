Tyson Foods-A Shares Down 7.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TSN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $87.26. In approximately 2 weeks, Tyson Foods-A has returned 7.27% as of today's recent price of $80.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Tyson Foods-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.20 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $80.91, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products. The Company's products are marketed and sold to national and regional grocery retailers, regional grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, and industrial food processing companies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tyson Foods-A.

Log in and add Tyson Foods-A (TSN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.