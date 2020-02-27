Tyson Foods-A Has Returned 18.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TSN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $87.26. In approximately 1 month, Tyson Foods-A has returned 18.53% as of today's recent price of $71.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tyson Foods-A have traded between a low of $60.99 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $71.09, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tyson Foods, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products. The Company's products are marketed and sold to national and regional grocery retailers, regional grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, and industrial food processing companies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tyson Foods-A.

