Two Harbors Inve Has Returned 8.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TWO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Two Harbors Inve (NYSE:TWO) on September 24th, 2019 at $13.64. In approximately 5 months, Two Harbors Inve has returned 8.47% as of today's recent price of $14.79.

Over the past year, Two Harbors Inve has traded in a range of $12.21 to $15.85 and is now at $14.79, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Two Harbors Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, RMBS, and related investments. Two Harbors Investment serves customers in the United States.

