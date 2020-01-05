Twitter Inc Shares (TWTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on April 8th, 2020 at $27.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Twitter Inc has returned 3.24% as of today's recent price of $28.07.

Over the past year, Twitter Inc has traded in a range of $20.00 to $45.85 and is now at $28.25, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 2.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

