Twitter Inc Shares Up 9.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TWTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on January 8th, 2020 at $32.88. In approximately 2 months, Twitter Inc has returned 9.66% as of today's recent price of $36.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Twitter Inc have traded between a low of $28.63 and a high of $45.85 and are now at $36.01, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 1.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

