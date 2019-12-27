Twitter Inc Has Returned 17.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TWTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on October 2nd, 2019 at $39.69. In approximately 3 months, Twitter Inc has returned 17.78% as of today's recent price of $32.63.

Over the past year, Twitter Inc has traded in a range of $26.26 to $45.85 and is now at $32.63, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

