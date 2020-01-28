Twilio Inc - A Shares Up 14.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TWLO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) on January 6th, 2020 at $104.76. In approximately 3 weeks, Twilio Inc - A has returned 14.12% as of today's recent price of $119.55.

Twilio Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.44 and a 52-week low of $89.81 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $120.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Twilio Inc. develops and publishes internet infrastructure solutions. The Company offers cloud computing platform to allow web developers to integrate phone calls, internet protocol voice communications, and text messages into web, mobile, and phone applications. Twilio serves customers worldwide.

