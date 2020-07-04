Twenty-First C-A Shares Down 25.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FOXA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) on February 24th, 2020 at $35.26. In approximately 1 month, Twenty-First C-A has returned 25.79% as of today's recent price of $26.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Twenty-First C-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.81 and a high of $39.53 and are now at $26.17, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 4.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Twenty-First C-A.

