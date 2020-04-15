Twenty-First - B Up 2.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FOX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) on March 26th, 2020 at $24.12. In approximately 3 weeks, Twenty-First - B has returned 2.86% as of today's recent price of $24.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Twenty-First - B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.13 and a high of $38.91 and are now at $24.81, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

