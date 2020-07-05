Tutor Perini Cor Shares Up 3.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TPC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC) on March 19th, 2020 at $5.98. In approximately 2 months, Tutor Perini Cor has returned 3.51% as of today's recent price of $6.19.

Over the past year, Tutor Perini Cor has traded in a range of $2.61 to $20.37 and is now at $6.19, 137% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 3.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tutor Perini Corporation and its subsidiaries provide general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the United States and selected overseas areas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tutor Perini Cor shares.

Log in and add Tutor Perini Cor (TPC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.