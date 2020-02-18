Tutor Perini Cor Has Returned 26.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC) on November 19th, 2019 at $16.25. In approximately 3 months, Tutor Perini Cor has returned 26.03% as of today's recent price of $12.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tutor Perini Cor have traded between a low of $9.24 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $12.02, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.47% lower and 3.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tutor Perini Corporation and its subsidiaries provide general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the United States and selected overseas areas.

