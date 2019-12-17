Tutor Perini Cor Down 17.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC) on November 19th, 2019 at $16.25. In approximately 4 weeks, Tutor Perini Cor has returned 17.63% as of today's recent price of $13.39.

Over the past year, Tutor Perini Cor has traded in a range of $9.24 to $20.52 and is now at $13.38, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Tutor Perini Corporation and its subsidiaries provide general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the United States and selected overseas areas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tutor Perini Cor.

