Tupperware Brand Down 24.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TUP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) on October 30th, 2019 at $11.55. In approximately 2 months, Tupperware Brand has returned 24.07% as of today's recent price of $8.77.

Tupperware Brand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.63 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.9%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a portfolio of global direct selling companies which sell products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. The Company's product brands and categories include food preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home. Tupperware Brands also sells beauty and personal care products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tupperware Brand.

Log in and add Tupperware Brand (TUP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.