Ttm Technologies Up 45.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TTMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) on June 20th, 2019 at $9.87. In approximately 8 months, Ttm Technologies has returned 45.87% as of today's recent price of $14.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Ttm Technologies share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.49 and a high of $16.18 and are now at $14.39, 69% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is an independent provider of time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services for printed circuit boards. The circuit boards serve as a foundation for electronic products such as routers, switches, servers, memory modules, and cellular base stations. The Company's customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ttm Technologies shares.

Log in and add Ttm Technologies (TTMI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.