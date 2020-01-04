Trustco Bank Ny Has Returned 30.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TRST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) on January 31st, 2020 at $7.97. In approximately 2 months, Trustco Bank Ny has returned 30.45% as of today's recent price of $5.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Trustco Bank Ny share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.30 and a high of $9.10 and are now at $5.62, 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. TrustCo Bank serves customers in the United States.

