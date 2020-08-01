Trupanion Inc Up 49.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TRUP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) on November 4th, 2019 at $24.10. In approximately 2 months, Trupanion Inc has returned 49.49% as of today's recent price of $36.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trupanion Inc have traded between a low of $20.84 and a high of $38.06 and are now at $36.02, which is 73% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Trupanion, Inc. provides pet health insurance. The Company offers pet medical insurance for dogs and cats in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

