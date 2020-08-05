Tronox Ltd-Cl A Shares (TROX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX) on April 9th, 2020 at $5.72. In approximately 4 weeks, Tronox Ltd-Cl A has returned 20.45% as of today's recent price of $6.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A have traded between a low of $3.97 and a high of $13.13 and are now at $6.89, which is 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.18% lower and 2.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tronox Limited operates mining and inorganic chemical businesses. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals, as well as manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. Tronox mines trona ore and manufactures natural soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, caustic soda, and other compounds which are used in the production of household products.

