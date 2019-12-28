Triumph Group Shares Up 11.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) on November 5th, 2019 at $23.02. In approximately 2 months, Triumph Group has returned 11.47% as of today's recent price of $25.66.

Over the past year, Triumph Group has traded in a range of $11.16 to $29.32 and is now at $25.66, 130% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% higher and 1.77% higher over the past week, respectively.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft components, including mechanical and electromechanical control systems, aircraft and engine accessories, auxiliary power units, avionics, and aircraft instruments. The Company serves commercial airlines, air cargo carriers, and various original equipment manufacturers.

