Triple-S Mgmt-B Has Returned 7.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GTS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Triple-S Mgmt-B (NYSE:GTS) on January 13th, 2020 at $16.75. In approximately 2 months, Triple-S Mgmt-B has returned 7.64% as of today's recent price of $15.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B have traded between a low of $12.66 and a high of $27.87 and are now at $15.31, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The Company operates a network of participants and providers in Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B.

Log in and add Triple-S Mgmt-B (GTS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.