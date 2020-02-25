Tripadvisor Inc Shares Down 19.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TRIP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) on November 7th, 2019 at $33.59. In approximately 4 months, Tripadvisor Inc has returned 19.61% as of today's recent price of $27.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tripadvisor Inc have traded between the current low of $26.60 and a high of $57.51 and are now at $26.93. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 0.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel research company. The Company offers customers with travel information, reviews, and opinions of members about destinations and accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, and activities. TripAdvisor serves customers worldwide.

