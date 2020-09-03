Tripadvisor Inc Down 34.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TRIP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) on November 7th, 2019 at $33.59. In approximately 4 months, Tripadvisor Inc has returned 34.49% as of today's recent price of $22.00.

Tripadvisor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.60 and a 52-week low of $20.80 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $22.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.54% lower and 2.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel research company. The Company offers customers with travel information, reviews, and opinions of members about destinations and accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, and activities. TripAdvisor serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tripadvisor Inc.

Log in and add Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.