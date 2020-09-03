Trinseo Sa Shares Down 51.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TSE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) on November 18th, 2019 at $41.90. In approximately 4 months, Trinseo Sa has returned 51.88% as of today's recent price of $20.16.

Over the past year, Trinseo Sa has traded in a range of $19.85 to $51.59 and is now at $20.16, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Trinseo S.A. manufactures emulsion polymers and plastics. The Company offers a range of plastic, latex, and synthetic rubber products for automotive, consumer electronics, portable appliances, glazing, sheet, board coatings, packaging, and tires. Trinseo operates worldwide.

