Trinity Industri Has Returned 24.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TRN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) on October 21st, 2019 at $18.43. In approximately 2 months, Trinity Industri has returned 24.15% as of today's recent price of $22.88.

Over the past year, Trinity Industri has traded in a range of $16.03 to $26.63 and is now at $22.88, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.92% higher over the past week, respectively.

Trinity Industries, Inc. manufactures transportation, construction, and industrial products. The Company's products include tank and freight railcars, inland hopper and tank barges, highway guardrail and safety products, ready-mix concrete, and other products. Trinity markets its products internationally.

