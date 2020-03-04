Trinity Industri Down 25.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TRN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) on March 2nd, 2020 at $20.26. In approximately 1 month, Trinity Industri has returned 25.06% as of today's recent price of $15.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Trinity Industri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.78 and a high of $24.64 and are now at $15.18, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Trinity Industries, Inc. manufactures transportation, construction, and industrial products. The Company's products include tank and freight railcars, inland hopper and tank barges, highway guardrail and safety products, ready-mix concrete, and other products. Trinity markets its products internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Trinity Industri.

