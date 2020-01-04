Trinet Group Inc Down 29.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TNET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) on February 26th, 2020 at $54.99. In approximately 1 month, Trinet Group Inc has returned 29.29% as of today's recent price of $38.88.

Over the past year, Trinet Group Inc has traded in a range of $27.79 to $76.92 and is now at $38.88, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resource and consultancy services. The Company offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. TriNet Group serves technology, advertising, banking, and government sectors in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Trinet Group Inc.

