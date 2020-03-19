Trimble Inc Shares Down 46.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TRMB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on February 27th, 2020 at $41.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Trimble Inc has returned 46.52% as of today's recent price of $22.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Trimble Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.01 and a high of $46.67 and are now at $22.03, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

