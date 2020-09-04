Trimble Inc Up 27.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TRMB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on March 20th, 2020 at $26.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Trimble Inc has returned 27.51% as of today's recent price of $34.07.

Over the past year, Trimble Inc has traded in a range of $20.01 to $46.67 and is now at $34.07, 70% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Trimble Inc shares.

