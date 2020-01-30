Trico Bancshares Has Returned 4.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TCBK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) on January 15th, 2020 at $39.08. In approximately 2 weeks, Trico Bancshares has returned 4.25% as of today's recent price of $37.42.

Trico Bancshares share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.42 and a 52-week low of $34.49 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $37.42 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

TriCo Bancshares is the holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank provides various loans, lines of credit, savings accounts, mutual funds, and other products and services to individuals and businesses. Tri Counties operates in Northern and Central California.

