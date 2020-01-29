Tribune Media -A Has Returned 27.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TRCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tribune Media -A (NYSE:TRCO) on August 22nd, 2018 at $36.62. In approximately 18 months, Tribune Media -A has returned 27.42% as of today's recent price of $46.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tribune Media -A have traded between a low of $45.16 and a high of $46.68 and are now at $46.66, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Tribune Media Company operates media businesses. The Company provides nationwide television broadcasting and distribution which include news, entertainment and sports programming.

