Tri Pointe Group Shares Down 51.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TPH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) on February 27th, 2020 at $16.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Tri Pointe Group has returned 51.08% as of today's recent price of $7.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Tri Pointe Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.89 and a high of $18.63 and are now at $7.94, 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 3.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. provides construction services. The Company designs, builds, develops, and constructs single family residential homes. TRI Pointe Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

