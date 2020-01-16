Tri Pointe Group Up 22.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) on July 25th, 2019 at $13.32. In approximately 6 months, Tri Pointe Group has returned 22.04% as of today's recent price of $16.25.

Tri Pointe Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.33 and a 52-week low of $11.30 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $16.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. provides construction services. The Company designs, builds, develops, and constructs single family residential homes. TRI Pointe Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tri Pointe Group shares.

Log in and add Tri Pointe Group (TPH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.