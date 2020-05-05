SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) on March 20th, 2020 at $7.08. In approximately 2 months, Targa Resources has returned 77.19% as of today's recent price of $12.55.

Over the past year, Targa Resources has traded in a range of $3.66 to $43.47 and is now at $12.54, 243% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Targa Resources Corp. owns general and limited partner interests in a limited partnership that provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services. The Company gathers, compresses, treats, processes, and sells natural gas. Targa Resources also stores, fractionates, treats, transports, and sells natural gas liquids and related products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Targa Resources.

