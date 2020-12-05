Trex Co Inc Shares Up 30.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TREX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) on April 27th, 2020 at $90.02. In approximately 2 weeks, Trex Co Inc has returned 29.97% as of today's recent price of $116.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trex Co Inc have traded between a low of $56.22 and a high of $117.18 and are now at $116.99, which is 108% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures non-wood decking alternative products. The Company offers decking and railing, outdoor lighting, and accessory hardware. Trex serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Trex Co Inc shares.

Log in and add Trex Co Inc (TREX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.